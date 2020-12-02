PADUCAH — Nonprofits need community support to survive in any given year, but this is especially true during a pandemic. Supporting nonprofits is critical in helping agencies and making sure they are able to keep giving the much needed help their clients depend on.
United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, as well as 26 other nonprofit organizations, are set to receive funding from the Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company giving campaign.
Employees of LG&E and KU are pledging money to nonprofit agencies and organization across the utilities' service territories. Along with support from the LG&E and KU Foundation — the utilities' voluntary employee-giving campaign, Power of One, raised a record-breaking amount of more than $2.2 million in contributions.
These funds will be distributed to United Pay and 26 other nonprofit organizations to support their programs and services in 2021. All 27 nonprofits benefiting from the contributions serve nearly all 120 counties across the commonwealth, more than 50 counties in Indiana, and parts of Virginia.
United Way of Paducah-McCracken County serves Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky.
“This year’s simple campaign theme, Our Community Needs Us, spoke to the challenges facing our community and the agencies serving them, and our employees answered the call,” said LG&E and KU Chief Financial Officer, and co-chair of the 2020 Power of One campaign, Kent Blake. “Even as they faced their own challenges, our employees dug deeper to help fund rebuilding a more equitable community where all kids can receive a quality education, all adults can work in an inclusive environment and all basic needs can be met.”
LG&E and KU says nearly 70% of their employees participate in the campaign through payroll deduction — which has a participation rate more than twice the workplace employee giving average, according to United Way worldwide data.
The utility companies say the employee-driven campaign has raised nearly $28 million through payroll deductions, event fundraisers, retiree donations, and support from IBEW Local 2100 and the LG&E and KU Foundation since 2005.
The companies say they have remained committed to helping customers and partnering on initiatives to help them manage these tough times.
LG&E and KU says this year, the company, their employees, and the LG&E and KU Foundation have contributed a total of nearly $7 million to nonprofits.
You can learn more about LG&E and KU’s ongoing commitment by clicking here.