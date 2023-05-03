MAYFIELD, KY — The United Way of Western Kentucky is giving more than $1 million to the Mayfield-Graves County Long Term Recovery Group.
That announcement came Wednesday during the Paducah Rotary Club's meeting. Ryan Drane, the executive director of the LTRG, was the speaker for the meeting.
Drane also talked about a new grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
MORE DETAILS: $123 million going toward rebuilding Kentucky homes after weather disasters
The money will go to communities in Kentucky impacted by tornados in December of 2021 and flooding the following June. Of that total, 80% is going to the four counties deemed to have been most impacted: Graves, Warren, Hopkins and Breathitt.
"A lot of that is supposed to be used for multi-segments of housing, which is greatly needed in our community, and also different things like public infrastructure, and future preparedness, which is extremely important," Drane said.
Remember: tornado survivors who haven't yet also have more time to apply for funding through the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. The deadline has been extended to June 1. Keep in mind, that's only for new applicants.