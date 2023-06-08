PADUCAH — The United Way of Western Kentucky's Jackpot Raffle has gone viral — and you can join in on the fun, while also supporting agencies that improve education, income and health opportunities in the Local 6 area. Plus, you have a chance to win $5,000.
The United Way Victory Celebration and Jackpot Raffle is happening on June 22 at Walker Hall Event Center. Tickets are $50 each.
The drawing will about at 12:15 p.m., but you don't have to be there to win.
You can tune-in to watch the drawing on their Facebook page, the WPSD-TV Facebook page, and on our midday newscast.
All of the proceeds from this event benefit the United Way of Western Kentucky, which serves Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, Graves, and, Marshall and McCracken Counties.
They raise funds to support local programs and organizations making a difference in western Kentucky, including:
- The American Red Cross
- Child Watch
- the Family Service Society
- Hope Unlimited Family Care Center
- Kentucky Legal Aid
- Merryman House
- Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club of Paducah
- Paducah Cooperative Ministry
- Paducah Day Nursery
- Lifeline Recovery Center
- The Paducah/McCracken County Senior Center
- The Salvation Army
They also participate in annual community events, like the Power of the Purse, Battle of the Barristers, Stuff the Bus, Project United, and more.
Chief Operations Officer Kelly Davis says the organization has done a lot of work with long-term recovery groups in four different counties following the devastating Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.
Thanks to their partnership with the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities, proceeds up to $10,000 will be matched to benefit the Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
Individuals and organizations who have worked to improve health, education, and income in western Kentucky will also be honored with Live United awards at the Victory Celebration.
To purchase a Jackpot Raffle ticket, click here. To purchase a ticket for the Victory Celebration, click here.