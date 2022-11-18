GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The United Way of Western Kentucky — formerly United Way of Paducah McCracken County — is hosting a special holiday edition of Project United for Graves County, and now is the time for volunteer teams to register.
The Project United Holiday Edition is being organized in support of the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group's campaign to help place 25 families impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak in 25 homes by Christmas.
The Project United event will take place on Dec. 8-9.
Volunteers are needed to help finish fixer-upper projects at homes in Graves County, the United Way says. The organization says you don't have to have any special skills to participate. But, for those who do have skills that will come in handy, the United Way asks, "if you have them, please let us know!"
Click here for more details or to register your volunteer team.
For updates on this project and others in the works through the United Way of Western Kentucky, visit the organization's Facebook page.