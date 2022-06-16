PADUCAH — The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County held its annual Victory Celebration Thursday, where the $5,000 raffle winner was announced.
Ticket sales from the raffle have raised nearly $46,000, and all the money is going straight back into the community.
"We're going to help to support our 12 local agencies with these dollars. We're going to help kids have quality education. We're going to help families have the need and utilities and rent that they need to survive and rise above, and we're going to help people have basic access to health care, as we all should have, United Way of Paducah-McCracken County Chief Executive Officer Betsy Burkeen said during the event.
The winner was Whitney Riley of Paducah.
The winning ticket was drawn Thursday afternoon at Walker Hall Event Center in Paducah.