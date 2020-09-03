CARBONDALE, IL — A new exhibit at University Museum at SIU Carbondale is showing moments from the Black Lives Matter protests across the region.
The Southern Illinois University Carbondale exhibit includes photos showing just a few of the thousands of moments captured on camera by local photographers at Black Lives Matter protests.
W.M. Weston Stoerger is the curator of the "United We Stand" exhibit at the museum.
He said the message behind the photos is a powerful one.
"I feel like this region is stepping up to do what needs to be done. There are definitely people here that are willing to be agents of change, that are willing to do things peacefully and show that they're not OK with the status quo," said Stoerger.
The exhibit includes pictures from all over southern Illinois, including Carterville, Anna, and Metropolis.
"I think it's a good way to show that, while certain areas of the region might have a reputation, there are people willing to stand up for what's right and do what's necessary for change," said Stoerger.
Kierra Greer is one of the activists shown in the Carbondale photos.
She said she's honored to be a part of the exhibit, and hopes the pictures make an impact on people's lives.
"Pictures are powerful, and they tell a thousand words. I hope they will be able to feel our pain through those pictures," said Greer.
Stoerger said the museum was made for exhibits like this.
"Museums are stewards of history. We thought it's important to document the various Black Lives Matter protests that have happened throughout southern Illinois, just as documentation of how this region has responded to this new movement that's happening," said Stoerger.
They plan to publish the exhibit online for people who can't make it to the museum in person.
Admission is free, and the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, as well as from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.