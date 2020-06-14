LYON COUNTY, KY — Sunday was Flag Day: the day we celebrate the adoption of the American flag back in 1777.
She's a character in and of herself, with a more than 240 year story. If you listen closely, you can hear that story being told in the quiet whisper of her flap.
She's got a few names, from Old Glory to the Stars and Stripes. People across the world recognize the American flag as a symbol of freedom.
The appearance of the flag has changed a bit over the years, but its meaning has not. The stripes on today's flag represent the 13 original colonies. The stars represent the 50 states in our union. The red represents hardiness and valor, the white purity and innocence and the blue vigilance, perseverance and justice.
She's flown through wars all around the world, and today flies at government buildings and in front of millions of proud Americans' homes, like this home that put out several flags to show support for both peaceful protesters in the area and law enforcement.
The flag reminds us that even in times of division there are still things that unite us.