MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— All together now! The McCracken County Library is hosting its final event to close out the summer reading program.
They're calling the event "Unity in the Community." The event takes place on Wednesday in the library parking lot.
There will be police cars, ambulances, tractors and more for the whole family to learn about and play in. There will be bouncy houses and slides and even a dunk tank.
You may be asking yourself how is this benefiting the children?
McCracken County Library director, Justin Brasher said, "It's really important that our kids understand how our community is connected and what connects them. Uh this event will have fire trucks, police cars, uh ambulances. All the things that the kids see around our community, but never get a chance to see up close or certainly we hope they never see up close. Uh this is their opportunity to ask questions, to learn more about what vehicles connect our city."
The library's goal is to connect people of all ages and to create diverse and fun relationships.
At the event, each child will receive a stamp card. After visiting the 9 stops, the first 250 children will receive a free Kona Ice snow cone.
"If they talk to an officer and they want to learn more about law enforcement, they can get a book about what it is like to be a police officer. They can get books on EMTs, firefighters anything they want to learn more about, we'll have books available in the library," said Brasher.
One mother, Emma Berry is bringing her whole family to the event. Her kids are excited about what the activities happening at the event.
"The excitement of the big trucks, which I don't know a little kid that wouldn't like that, but also you got to uh laugh with your kids, spend time to uh laugh with your kids, spend, time connecting with them and other parents. you may meet new people and just have a good time together. That's what summer's about," said Berry.
She said all children may not enjoy reading, but it's still important to get into the habit of reading. This event is opening the minds of children to more than just the lights and sirens on the trucks-- it's making them want to learn more.
"It's important to read and be in books together all the time too, so even if they're not, some of ours are not big readers, but even if they're not a big reader themselves yet that you're reading to them and having adventures through books with them and it grows their vocabulary. There's so many benefits."
Another goal the McCracken County Library wants to tackle: Summer Slide. Brasher said they are trying to keep the kids' minds sharp and not regressing during the summer.
"This helps prevent kids brains from going to mush over the summer, uh this keeps them engaged, reading, learning and taking advantage of everything we have to offer. We have comic books, regular books, we have video games. We have everything under the sun to keep our kids occupied, engaged, and learning this summer," said Brasher.
The unity in our community event is on Wednesday from 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon in the parking lot of the McCracken County Library.