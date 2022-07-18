MARTIN, TN — Churches in Martin, Tennessee are joining together to provide the community with food in hopes of easing the burden of rising food-costs and fostering a sense of unity.
They're hosting a block party from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Virginia Weldon Park in Martin, TN on Saturday July 23.
They'll have free food, gospel music, and even bouncy houses!
All are invited to come and enjoy this event, hosted by Refreshing Church, First United Methodist Church, Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, and others.