PADUCAH — The "United We Stand" project is moving forward. At the Paducah Water System board meeting Wednesday night, general manager Bill Robinson said he gave McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer the dimensions of the water tower.
Artwork conveying a message of unity will go on a water tower along I-24 in McCracken County.
It's across the highway from the Sons of Confederate Veterans Park.
This comes after the Paducah City Commission and McCracken County Fiscal Court both approved the design for the project.
Robinson thanked Clymer for following the agreement letter by letter.
It will be funded solely by donations.
Clymer hopes to have the artwork painted by next spring or summer.