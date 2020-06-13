EDDYVILLE, KY — A few dozen demonstrators gathered in Eddyville, Kentucky, Saturday to hold a racial unity rally.
The group gathered at Lyon County High School and marched to the pavilion by the Lyon County Courthouse. People danced, talked and got to know each other a little better. After they were done gathering at the pavilion they marched back to the high school.
The organizer of the event, Diane McClure, says she felt called to hold this event. "The Lord woke me up at 2:30 in the morning on a Monday, and he gave me Isaiah 6:8," McClure says. "And it says who will go for us? And it says 'I will go.'"
"I went for the Lord and prayed for a peaceful protest, and that's what all of this is about," McClure says. "Yeah, black lives matter; all lives matter."
McClure says her overall message is love. She says she's been invited to another racial unity rally in Marshall County next week.