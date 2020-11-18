PADUCAH — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer has been pushing for a unity design to be placed on the water tower near exit 16, across the highway from the Sons of Confederate Veterans Park. Clymer recently signed an agreement with Paducah Water to move forward with the project, following approval from the city of Paducah.
Through an open records request, we're learning the city does not plan to put the project on an agenda for a vote. Clymer, Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt, and Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless exchanged emails on Monday discussing the unity project. Arndt's reply to Clymer's request reads in part: "I discussed this with the Board last week. We do not feel it is necessary to consider this from the City's perspective. This is a Paducah Water issue. We do not want to micromanage what they paint on their water towers."
Clymer, in response to Arndt, detailed why he believes the project will benefit the community. The judge executive emphasized the importance of funding the project through donations so it wouldn't burden taxpayers. Clymer's reply to Arndt reads in part: "Obviously if the City doesn't want to support this effort it does not have to. But Paducah Water Works has taken the position that it will do it, if the City gives authorization."
Arndt says the utility company has the ability to change the agreement, in order to remove the requirement of city approval. Harless said she will follow what Paducah Water decides to do with the project. Clymer intends to discuss the project further with Paducah Water.
The full email chains obtained through our open records request are below: