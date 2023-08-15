MARTIN, TN — Thousands of students at universities across the nation are returning to campus for the new school year — that's as university leaders are starting to finalize enrollment numbers.
Murray State University confirmed through preliminary data it is approaching its all-time freshmen record for enrollment.
The University of Tennessee at Martin is also looking at final numbers.
The university is also expecting an increase in freshmen. As for the overall student body, UTM will stay pretty close to last year's number of 6,800 total students, if not a little higher.
For UT Martin, in-person connection seems to be a big reason for enrollment and retention.
"I really wanted to come back and be able to make those connections with people. It's hard to do it online versus in person," said Daariq Burton, a senior mass media and strategic communication major at UTM. He's been enrolled at the university throughout his entire experience in higher education, including during the pandemic.
Admissions Director Destin Tucker, said the reason students like Burton are drawn to UTM is the student life.
"I think students realized that maybe they missed that community that maybe they took for granted, that so many of us took for granted during those times when we were a little more isolated, a lot more rules for how we can gather. Coming back, students have been excited to take advantage of our on campus events and just small group discussions and being in person in class," said Tucker.
Tucker said the COVID-19 pandemic also brought more options to education.
"I do think it's changed the way students, you know, approach their education, because they know they can do online classes now, and so some students realize they like that flexibility," said Tucker.
As for Burton, he said being on campus can give students the added benefit of extra motivation.
"Like, you're on campus, you're paying for your housing, you're on campus every single day, so there's a motivation to get up and do those things," said Burton.
Classes started Tuesday for Murray State University. Southern Illinois University Carbondale welcomes students back on Monday, Aug. 21, as do UTM and Southeast Missouri State University.