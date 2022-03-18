The College of Social Work at the University of Kentucky is establishing a new resource for the state's 9,000 foster children.
The Pandemic Support Response Initiative (PSRI) will connect current and former Kentucky foster children with resources to develop and attain employment skills, find sustainable housing and receive mental and behavioral health services.
This initiative is funded by $3.9 million in federal pandemic relief dollars.
PSRI will also establish a peer-run call center that offers callers one-on-one consultation for young people seeking access to these resources.
To learn more about PSRI, call 859-562-0182 or email COVIDrelief@uky.edu