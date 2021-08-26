PADUCAH– Families, community partners and district employees are invited to get together and discuss important issues related to local schools in a new initiative created by Paducah Public Schools and the University of Kentucky.
Equity Initiative Community Focus Groups are designed to bring the community together to discuss matters such as student achievement, discipline, graduation, school climate and other topics.
Below is a list of upcoming forum dates and locations.
- Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club - Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.
- Paducah Middle School - Monday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.
- Paducah Innovation Hub - Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.
- Paducah Innovation Hub - Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.