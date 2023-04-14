LEXINGTON, KY — University of Kentucky police arrested 54-year-old Brenton Fillers — also known as the "TikTok Trickster" — on Friday, on outstanding warrants for various charges in four states.
According to a news release from the university, Fillers has a reputation for allegedly defrauding people using social media.
According to the release, Fillers faces the following charges:
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child in Texas
- Theft of property in Alabama
- Felony fraudulent use of a credit card in Arkansas
- Theft of a motor vehicle in Tennessee
He may face additional charges in Kentucky, the release explains.
Officer say Fillers was detained at UK Chandler Hospital after UK police responded to a report referencing a man matching the "TikTik Trickster's" description.
In a statement included in a release about the arrest, UK Police Chief Joe Monroe thanked both the Somerset Police Department and the Baldwin County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office for their assistance with the investigation.
“Today’s arrest demonstrates the importance of collaboration in law enforcement,” he commented.