LEXINGTON, KY — The University of Kentucky has released an update regarding a racial attack in a residence hall that went viral and made national news on Sunday.
A 22-year-old white student, Sophia Rosing, is accused of physically and verbally attacking a Black student worker —Kylah Spring— in a residential hall on November 9.
Rosing was arrested and charged with assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and assault on a police officer following the incident. According to the Associated Press, she pled not guilty during an arraignment.
Several videos of the assault circulated widely online, in which Rosing could be seen spewing racial slurs at the student worker and physically assaulting her.
After the video clips went viral, Rosing withdrew from the University. On Nov. 9, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto sent out an updated statement regarding the incident.
Capilouto begins by saying:
We have pledged to keep you informed regarding our response to the racist assault captured on video last Sunday on our campus. I want to emphasize that this behavior was disgusting and devastating to our community. We stand by our students who were targeted by this unacceptable hostility and violence.
The release verifies that Rosing is no longer a student at the University. She was suspended on an "interim basis" a few hours after the incident, preventing her from being on campus as they conducted an investigation.
Capilouto has confirmed that Rosing is not eligible to re-enroll and is permanently banned from campus. He says the University is cooperating with criminal investigators looking into the incident. Additionally, he reports, UK's Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity is conducting their own investigations and proceedings. Capilouto says more charges could stem from those investigations.
In closing, the release says:
As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions. The processes we have in place are essential.
I will be sharing more information about the next steps we are taking soon. Thank you for being a community that cares.