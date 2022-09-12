LEXINGTON, KY — University of Kentucky president Eli Capilouto says investing in UK students shows them the power of investing in themselves. That's why the university is launching an initiative to offer all students investment accounts.
According to Capilouto, the UK Invests program is a holistic wellness initiative, seeking to encourage students to nurture their financial and physical health. Capilouto explained the university will match student's funding in small increments — called micro-incentives — when they participate in specified healthy behaviors. Going to the gym, wellness visits, and pursuing financial education are all ways in which students could earn micro-incentives, which Capilouto says could have a macro-impact. Eventually, all students will have the opportunity to invest in their own accounts.
The first to try the program will be UK student athletes who, thanks to an NCAA rule change, will be provided academic achievement awards in addition to their scholarships. They'll begin participating in financial education sessions this month. In October, they'll have the opportunity to open their investment accounts. According to president Capilouto, student-athletes are a compelling "test-cohort" for the initiative, because they resemble the rest of the student body in important ways. For example, he says, many of them are first-generation college students.
Later this fall, the release says, the university will begin offering the program to other students on campus. By the time spring rolls around, the program will begin to be offered to prospective students who choose to enroll. Finally, by fall of 2023, all students will have the opportunity to participate in the program. The university reportedly hopes to begin testing the program with employees as well.
The release says the university is working with Fidelity Investments to develop a custom app, called the Bloom UK Invests app, to ensure students are able to invest in the future. iGrad will also be partnering with UK to assist in building online financial education content.
According to Capilouto, the UK Invests program is the next step in what has been a long-term commitment UK has made to the success of their students. Other steps they've reportedly taken are increasing access and affordability, nearly tripling the amount of financial aid offered to students, helped tackle student debt through the UK LEADS program, and expanded technological support by providing iPads to students.