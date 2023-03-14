MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A second suspect is in custody in connection to a local sex trafficking case. Michael Kelley, from Georgia, is accused of transporting a teen girl from St. Louis to McCracken County for sex.
This is one of many cases of child sex trafficking, or CST, across the commonwealth.
A team of researchers at the University of Kentucky is working to do something about the problem.
CSTOP Now! is encouraging people to see the signs of CST and take steps to stop it.
Research has found that many people don't know what to look for.
A dysfunctional family environment is a major sign. That can manifest in many ways, including violence or parental drug use.
In Kentucky, familial sex trafficking is more common, especially in middle school aged children.
As you drive Kentucky's roads, this sign may grab your attention. That's the point.
CSTOP Now! is a new campaign aiming to prevent child sex trafficking.
University of Kentucky Professor Ann Coker says phase one is awareness.
“But the idea then is that when we know how to see it, we can stop it,” Coker says.
More than two dozen Kentucky counties were chosen for these billboards, including a couple in the Local 6 region. If you see it, researchers are asking you to visit the website for more information on risks, warning signs and resources
“We do see that there's a strong link between having a family member with a substance use problem, particularly one that, that is expensive,” Coker says.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman says his office has seen a similar trend in past cases.
“Whether the illegal drugs lead to the human trafficking, or if it's just a greed of money, or, uh, you know, just trying to, you know, being sick and wanting to abuse,” says Norman.
Knowing the trends can better help strategize a solution.
Coker says the next step is intervention.
“What we are doing with our bystander intervention is really helping to identify and to reduce the stigma around child sex trafficking. And that's true for, um, middle school staff,” says Coker.
That's where phase two is launching.
Researchers are working to develop a training program for middle school staff to help them screen their students for signs of trafficking.
The $800,000 project is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It's expected to span several years.
The end goal here is to increase reporting.
If you suspect a child is being trafficked, call 911 or make a report to the Department of Community Based Services.