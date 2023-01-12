PADUCAH — Babies whose mothers are fully vaccinated during pregnancy are better protected from COVID-19, according to a new study from the University of Kentucky Medical College.
“If your main goal is to protect your unborn child, then you need to get vaccinated. This is the best way to protect your unborn child,” said study author Dr. Ilhem Messaoudi Powers.
The study followed 122 pregnant women and new mothers from March 2021 to June 2022. All of the women had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with either Pfizer of Moderna vaccine doses and booster shots.
Messaourdi’s study found that the levels of antibodies in the babies increased “tremendously” if the mother was fully vaccinated. Placenta and breastmilk boosted babies’ antibody levels. And Messaourdi’s study found that babies whose mothers were vaccinated during pregnancy, as opposed to after, saw the greatest benefit.
“It was very critical that the mom not only receive the first set of the vaccine — the two initial shots — but then also the booster,” she said.
She said protecting the mother from infection is also crucial.
“Pregnant women who get COVID are a high risk of ending up in the ICU, and that’s really a dangerous place to be,” she added, both for mom and baby.
Messaourdi is urging women to take as many precautions as possible to protect themselves against COVID-19, just as they would against the flu or other illnesses.
“COVID-19 is here to stay. It is not going anywhere,” she said.
The University of Kentucky is planning to continue the study as COVID-19 strains continue evolving.
If you’d like to read the study for yourself, click here.