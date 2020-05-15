PADUCAH -- Businesses across Kentucky are starting to reopen with protective measures in place.
A new study shows those measures are saving more lives.
Without protective measures, there would have been about 35 million cases nationwide.
The United States has more than a million.
Charles Courtemanche is an associate professor of economics at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky.
He co-authored the study "Strong Social Distancing Measures in the United States Reduced the COVID-19 Growth Rate."
He said the study shows just how bad things could have gotten if we waited any longer to put social distancing measures into action.
Courtemanche said there would have been 35 times the number of COVID-19 cases nationwide if we didn't act quickly.
Some interventions showed a greater effect on the daily growth of cases.
"Shelter-in-place orders first, closures of restaurants and entertainment-related businesses second and the gathering bans third which is basically right on zero," said Courtemanche.
The study shows school closings and large gatherings had the least impact.
Entertainment-related measures had the biggest impact overall.
"Just removing the shelter-in-place order, but keeping the other restrictions, we still would have had 10 times more cases that we actually had," said Courtemanche. "So if you look at it that way, the restaurant and entertainment-related business closures had the biggest impact on, you know, in terms of cases averted by the end of April."
As an economist, Courtemanche said he understands the importance of businesses reopening.
Still, he said it is important to see what is happening with other states that have already reopened.
"Do you need to just keep things shut down for 18 months until a vaccine? No," said Courtemanche. "The important way to look at our results, what we're finding is that light measures don't work, strong measures do."
He said closing schools and getting rid of large events is not going to cut it, however "full lockdowns" work.
Courtemanche said the study did not focus on intermediate measures, like wearing masks in public places and reduced capacity in restaurants.
The professor said it is important to take things one step at a time and look at what works.
The study looked at cases from the beginning of March to the end of April.
To see the study for yourself, click on this link from the school's website.