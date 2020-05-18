LEXINGTON, KY — The University of Kentucky Monday announced the dismissal of all four cheerleading coaches to protect students and ensure the integrity of the nation's premier collegiate cheerleading program.
The university says a three-month investigation found the coaching staff and administrative advisor failed to provide reasonable oversight during off-campus events, where inappropriate conduct by members of the cheerleading squad included hazing activities, alcohol use, and public nudity.
The University of Kentucky Monday dismissed all four cheerleading coaches, Head Coach Jomo Thompson and Assistant Coaches Ben Head, Spencer Clan and Kelsey LaCroix, from their duties with the program.
The three-month process included interviews with more than 60 students, coaches and administrators in the cheerleading program. UK Provost David W. Blackwell said the review found:
- Coaches knew or reasonably should have known of inappropriate conduct by cheerleaders and failed to take sufficient steps to address the conduct;
- During a team retreat at Lake Cumberland, some cheerleaders performed gymnastics routines that including hurling their teammates from a dock into the water while either topless or bottomless. The routines, known as “basket tosses,” were done at the direction of other members of the squad and within the view of at least some of the coaches;
- Coaches allowed cheerleading alumni to bring boats and alcohol to the retreat, where some cheerleaders were partially naked and/or drinking while riding on boats;
- Coaches did not confiscate alcohol brought to the retreat by some squad members or intervene to stop students from consuming alcohol. Several squad members became so intoxicated they required medical treatment; and
- During a cheerleading camp in Tennessee, some cheerleaders were directed by other members of the squad to perform lewd chants and wear outfits that did not include underwear.
The investigation found no evidence of sexual assault or sexual misconduct during these trips.
The university also says the investigation found lax oversight and poor judgement by T. Lynn Williamson, who served as the cheerleading program's advisor for four decades. Williamson retired days after learning of the investigation and being directed to have no contact with the cheerleading squad.
The university also says the investigation uncovered potential conflicts of interest for two members of the coaching staff who ran gymnastics businesses that employed members of the cheerleading squad and the advisor, who hired students and coaches to perform work at his home. The Office of Internal Audit is reviewing these and other financial practices of the cheerleading squad.
Monday says he has assigned oversight of the cheerleading program to the University of Kentucky Athletics to provide more rigorous control and accountability.
Barnhart says he directed executive associate athletics director Sandy Bell to lead the program, including the hiring of a new coaching staff. The university says a national search will be conducted for a new coach.
Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart made the decision to discharge the cheerleading head coach and remove the assistant coaches from any association with the program after multiple reports from the Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity, the Office of Student Conduct, and a joint authored report that included input from an expert outside UK with expertise in employment law.
Monday says the investigation began in early February after a call from a family member of a cheerleader alleging inappropriate conduct by squad members and inadequate oversight by coaches during off-campus trips.
The university says leaders acted early in the investigation to increase oversight and limit contact between the employees under investigation and cheerleaders.
Athletics officials are meeting Monday with current members of the squad to share the news and discuss the timeline for hiring and tryouts.
UK’s cheerleading program has won 24 national championships in the past 35 years and developed hundreds of outstanding students.
The investigation reports and other documents can be accessed at https://www.uky.edu/prmarketing/reports-and-other-materials.