LEXINGTON, KY -- All classes at University of Kentucky will go online for two weeks following spring break.
The decision is being made due to the coronavirus.
Spring break at the university is March 16 - 21.
Online classes will be in place from March 23 - April 3.
President Eli Capilouto made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
Students will be able to take classes in their campus residence halls or other living situation.
Capilouto says over the next 48 hours, the university will give more information about campus services that will remain open.
