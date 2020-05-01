FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky plans to resume in-person classes on its Lexington campus for the fall semester starting in August.
The school's president made the announcement in an email message to the campus community Friday.
UK President Eli Capilouto outlined plans to “reinvent normal” in the age of the coronavirus at the state’s flagship university. He says four campus teams will develop strategies with the goal of having a final plan in place by mid-June.
Capilouto says one of the teams will focus on increased screening, testing and tracing for the campus.