LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto says the school is continuing work on several initiatives to expand diversity and inclusiveness.
His message to the campus Tuesday was an update on how the school is still responding after the arrest of a white student this month who was accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while using racial slurs.
The accused woman later withdrew and was permanently banned.
Capilouto said the episode is a painful reminder of how important it is to continue having conversations about diversity and inclusion.
He says several projects to solidify and institutionalize diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are ongoing or completed.
