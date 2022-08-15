MURRAY, KY — Murray State University on Monday named former Racers quarterback Nico Yantko as the university's next athletic director.
Yantko earned two degrees from Murray State, where he played quarterback from 2007 to 2009.
The Murray State alumnus has served for six years as deputy athletics director at the University of Louisiana. Before that, he briefly worked for the North Carolina State athletics department and he worked for seven years at the University of Missouri.
“We are extremely excited to have Nico back home,” Murray State President Bob Jackson said in a statement released Monday. “He has a wealth of experience at the highest level and will provide the leadership to move us forward in every respect as we transition to the Missouri Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Football Conference. Academically, athletically and otherwise, and as I state often, our best days are in front of us as we continue expanding on our 100-year legacy of excellence. Most importantly, Nico fully understands the priority of meeting the needs of our student-athletes and will work to raise the profile and success of all of our athletic programs."
The university says Yantko will be officially introduced as athletic director during an event at 12 p.m. on Tuesday in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center. The university will livestream the event on the Murray State Racer Athletics YouTube channel.
“To be named the next Athletics Director at Murray State is a dream come true,” Yantko said in a statement. “This opportunity is unbelievably humbling, considering how much this institution and what it stands for means to me and so many others. I cannot thank Dr. Jackson and the rest of our university leadership enough for the chance to return home. Murray State has been built on relationships, and with every special moment we share together, we will continue to build and advance the Racers' tradition of excellence. There is no higher honor than to serve my alma mater in this role, and Marnie and I cannot think of a better place to raise our family.”