LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — The University of Louisville is looking for a new athletic director, and they want to hear from fans.
You can share your opinion by completing an online form. The university wants to know what challenges the incoming athletic director will inherit. University officials also want to know what characteristics you are looking for in a leader.
The planning group will share feedback with interim president Dr. Lori Stewart Gonzalez and an athletic director search advisory group.
From there, a job description and leadership statement for the position will be created.
To complete the form, click here.