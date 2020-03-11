LOUISVILLE, KY -- Spring break will be extended for University of Louisville students due to the coronavirus.
Spring break, which was originally scheduled to end on March 15, has now been extended to March 17.
President Neeli Bendapudi says when classes restart on March 18, all of them will be done online. Classes will continue to be done online through April 5.
Campus housing will stay open. Students who are able to stay away from campus until April 5 are encouraged to do so.
Along with housing, food services, libraries, the food pantry and other campus and student services will be open.
