MARTIN, TN — Universities and colleges are announcing tuition fee hikes across the Local 6 region. That includes the University of Tennessee at Martin.
The University of Kentucky is raising tuition by 2.75%. Western Kentucky University is raising tuition by 3%. Murray State — 2.9%. SIU, however, has announced that they will not be raising their fees.
UT Martin just announced a 3% hike, which comes out to around $300 per year for in-state students.
The university says some of that will go toward helping pay for expanding mental health services. Some students see the increase as a burden, while others see it as an overall plus.
Friday, incoming UTM students attended SOAR, which is an orientation meant to get them used to campus.
Blake Holliman, a UTM junior, is a SOAR leader. He's loved his time at UTM, and one of the reasons he chose it initially, was because it was cost-efficient.
"I live with my grandparents and we didn't make a lot of money, probably around $20,000 like a year," he said.
This increase has him concerned about the upcoming semester. He talked about if the increase is too much, he may have to pick up another job.
The increase doesn't just mean keeping the lights on for the university though. Bud Grimes, Vice Chancellor for Communications and Marketing said they also looked into how they could help students with the higher costs. They decided to work on adding telehealth services, telepsychiatry, a crisis line, and a case manager.
"I think one of the things about telehealth and telepsychiatry is that again if you can't get an appointment off campus which is difficult no matter where you live sometimes that we're gonna be able to help you a little bit quicker," Grimes said.
Mary Emery, another SOAR leader said services like that, make the additional costs worth it.
"You know, when you're in, when you're in crisis, you don't wanna have to um, finally work up the courage to ask for help and then be told kinda put on hold and told that okay we can get back to you in 5 to 7 business days."
This will be the first tuition and fee increase for UTM since the Fall of 2021. Housing and dining costs will go up as well by 3%, but the specific cost will depend on the student meal/housing plans chosen.