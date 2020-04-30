MARTIN, TN – All University of Tennessee campuses are proposing a zero percent tuition increase to their individual advisory boards.
UT Martin's Office of University Relations says the advisory boards will meet in early May to review and discuss tuition.
Their recommendations will be submitted to UT President Randy Boyd and presented to the UT Board of Trustees in June for the final decision.
If approved, UTM University Relations says there will be no tuition increases for the 2020-2021 academic year for both undergraduate and graduate students at the system's campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, and the UT Health Science Center in Memphis.
If approved. UTM University Relations says it would be a first in the university's history that all four campuses had a zero percent tuition increase.
The UT Health Science Center's advisory board has already recommended no increase, which was approved by the Board of Trustees earlier in the year, says UTM University Relations.