LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police say a teenager has been arrested in a Wednesday night shooting that wounded a University of Kentucky student at an off-campus party and left 10 others injured.
The school said in a statement that the shooting was reported late Wednesday at a house party near campus when two people who weren’t invited showed up and an altercation ensued.
The statement said one female student was shot in the leg and 10 students were injured by shrapnel and debris.
Lexington Police said in a statement Thursday that 19-year-old Jason Almanza-Arroyo has been charged with wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, assault and alcohol intoxication. The investigation is continuing.