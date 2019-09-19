GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Mayfield man's case has been bound over to the grand jury. Police say Aaron Svoboda held his family hostage earlier this month.
Investigators say he took away their phones so they couldn't call for help. He allegedly had a large kitchen knife, and threatened to hurt himself or family members.
Svoboda wasn't allowed to be around his family because of restraining order. He's facing charges that he violated that order.
He also faces charges of assault, unlawful imprisonment, and running from police.