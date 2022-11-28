PADUCAH — The holiday shopping season is in full-swing with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday falling one-after-another. Now, hundreds of millions of people all around the world will celebrate a day devoted to doing good: Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday started at a New York YMCA in 2012, they explain on their website, and now — it's a global phenomenon celebrated on November 29 each year.
Their goal is to "unleash the power of radical generosity" around the world. What's radical generosity? The organization explains it like this: "We each can drive an enormous amount of positive change by rooting our everyday actions, decisions and behavior in radical generosity — the concept that the suffering of others should be as intolerable to us as our own suffering."
It doesn't cost anything to participate in Giving Tuesday and there's no registration required, the organization says.
The nonprofit lists numerous suggestions about how to give on their website, depending on what kind of participant is taking-part. For individual people looking to make a difference, the GivingTuesday organization suggests:
- Give nourishment by volunteering at a food pantry, creating a "Little Free Pantry" in your neighborhood, or organizing a community fridge.
- Give blood. Giving blood can literally save someone's life!
- Donate to a nonprofit or community organization.
- Pay it forwards by paying for the person behind you in line, leaving a gift-card at a gas pump, or leaving a great review for a business you love.
- Give kindness by offering positive feedback, compliments, and gratitude to as many people as you can.
- Help animals by donating to shelters and considering adoption or fostering.
- Help your neighbors by offering to do yardwork or other chores for them.
- Give thanks by writing a thank-you note or letter to someone who has helped you.
For more information about GivingTuesday, visit their website.