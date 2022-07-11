MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fiscal Court on Monday approved executive orders to appoint next sheriff and the next county clerk.
Starting Aug. 1, Jamie Huskey will be McCracken County Clerk. She'll replace current McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs.
Also starting Aug. 1, Chief Deputy Ryan Norman will take over as McCracken County sheriff, replacing current Sheriff Matt Carter.
Carter and Griggs are each retiring at the end of the month.
Huskey and Norman are each running unopposed in the November election.