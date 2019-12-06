Christmas parades are a time-honored tradition, offering a chance for communities to come together and join in the holiday spirit. Several communities in the Local 6 area will host their Christmas parades on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Kentucky
Paducah: Paducah will hold its 2019 Candy Cane Hunt and Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, on the Carson Center lawn at 100 Kentucky Ave. Registration for the free Candy Cane Hunt for children 10 and younger begins at 12 p.m. The city says there will be a hunt at 12:45 p.m. for children 3 and under, at 1 p.m. for children ages 4 to 6, and 1:15 p.m. for children 7 to 10. There will also be a Yeiser Art Center Coloring Contest kids can participate in anytime from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The city says prizes for winners in age groups 0 to 3, 4 to 6, and 7 to 10 will be announced after Dec. 7.
The Paducah Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the intersection of 14th and Broadway Streets. The city says this year's theme is Christmas Celebrations Around the World. Paducah chef Sara Bradley — who was the runner up on season 16 of Top Chef — will be the parade grand marshal.
For more information about the Candy Cane Hunt, click here. For more information about the Parade, including details about the parade route, float entries and photos with Santa, click here.
Murray: The Murray Rotary Club "Light Up Murray" Christmas Parade will also be held Saturday, Dec. 7. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. The parade will move down Main Street, beginning at 10th Street. It will pass across the court square and end in the municipal parking lot just beyond 3rd Street.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet notes that KY 94/Main Street in Murray will be closed for about two hours for the parade, and U.S. 641-Business/4th Street will be closed at the Main Street intersection starting about 5 p.m.
For more information about the parade, click here.
Marion: Main Street in Marion, Kentucky, will be closed for about an hour for its annual Christmas parade on Dec. 7, starting at 5 p.m. KYTC says Main Street will be closed from the intersection with U.S. 641 at mile point 9.2, east to the intersection with 1st Street at mile point 9.65 for the parade.
Illinois
Carbondale: The Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 on South Illinois Avenue at Mill Street. The city says roads around the parade route will close and detours of Main Street, Walnut Street and Illinois Avenue will start at 5 p.m. Roads will reopen after the parade ends, which the city says is typically around 8 p.m. For more information about the parade, click here.