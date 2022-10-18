PADUCAH — Facilitating data-driven change is the goal of the Kentucky Criminal Justice Forum that's coming to Paducah Oct. 27.
A group a panelists will discuss reform in many different areas. Criminal justice professionals, local lawmakers, and formerly incarcerated people will all share the floor.
With viewpoints from all sides of the issues, they hope the conversation can lead to real change locally.
Entry and diversion, sentencing, access to health care and re-entry into society — Deacon Keith McKenzie says those topics are among the most pressing concerns in the criminal justice field. McKenzie is the executive director of the Kentucky Behavioral Health Center.
“I worked in this field for over 20 years, and sometimes it can be disheartening and frustrating, but there are moments when there is new and meaningful change,” McKenzie says.
That change can impact the futures of people like Jeffrey Pemberton.
“Probably been in and out of the system over 20 years, and I myself am a person in long-term recovery,” says Pemberton.
Pemberton is now an outreach worker for Oxford House, which provides transitional housing for recovering addicts.
“I went through the Oxford House. It taught me how to live a normal, responsible life. Now I get to be involved on this side,” Pemberton says.
Pemberton knows first hand how difficult reentry can be. There are a lot of uncertainties when you're trying to reintegrate into the community after time in jail.
“Housing. Where am I going to live? Am I going to return to that same environment? Work, employment. Who's going to hire someone like me? Bus passes. Transportation is key,” Pemberton says.
Pemberton hopes the forum will make access to help easier for people leaving the system.
He says he will continue to advocate for them.
“You're not doing this alone anymore. You have people in your corner,” says Pemberton.
He assures formerly incarcerated people the forum will be safe place to share their experiences.
This is the fifth session of the forum in the state of Kentucky.
Data is being collected from all sessions and will be compiled into a report that will be presented to the state government.
The forum is schedule from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 27 at WKCTC’s Emerging Technology Center.
The event is free to attend. To register, click here.