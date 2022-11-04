PADUCAH — Women from across the Local 6 area will soon gather to gain personal and professional insight — and enjoy a delicious catered lunch — at Paducah's EmpowerHER women's conference.
The yearly conference is hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, and this year it's being held at the Julian Carroll Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.
According to the chamber, this year's keynote speaker is Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame inductee, Dana Bowers. Attendees will learn about her successful life in business, which Bowers says started as an accident. In 2001, she and her husband founded what grew to be the largest independent electronic bill pay provider in the US. Now, she's the Chief Solutions Architect, Founder and Board of Directors for one of the nation's leading third party risk-management firms.
There will be breakout sessions on a variety of topics, including women's health, business, and life issues. The closing speaker will be the President and CEO of Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, Myrna Redfield.
Tickets for the convention are on sale now, with individual tickets costing $75. Sponsorships and reserved tables are also on sale. To read more or purchase tickets to the event, click here.