PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library is hosting a virtual Evenings Upstairs presentation about Paducah's aviation history at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, on its Facebook and YouTube channels.
Did you know that the first commercial plane took flight in Paducah more than a century ago? Learn about that flight and more by tuning in to an eye-opening presentation led by local writer and TV producer J.T. Crawford.
This presentation is a part of The McCracken County Public Library's Evenings Upstairs series, which has been running monthly since 1994. The library invites lecturers, authors, entertainers, local music acts and more to entertain and educate the public.
To find out more about the McCracken County Public Library and their mission to enrich the community, check out their website here.
You can also access their calendar to find out more about future Evening Upstairs events and other programs here.