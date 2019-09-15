KY 80/Arlington-Milburn Road - Carlisle County, Kentucky
A portion of KY 80/Arlington-Milburn Road will be reduced to one lane for milling and paving starting Monday, Sept. 16.
The stretch of roadway is between Hopewell Road and the Tom O'Neal Road intersection.
One lane will be open and alternating flow will be controlled by flaggers.
Route P - New Madrid County, Missouri
Route P will be reduced with an 8-foot width restriction from Monday, Sept. 16 to Saturday, Oct. 5, weather permitting.
Crews will be working on the bridge over Interstate 55 at Exit 52 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The work zone will be marked with signs.
Walnut Street - Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Walnut Street between South West End Boulevard and Beaudean Lane will be closed from Monday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 22, weather permitting.
Crews will be installing a new waterline. Detours will be available and marked.
Perry Avenue - Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Perry Avenue between New Madrid and Mississippi streets will be closed for a maximum of four days starting Monday, Sept. 16, weather permitting.
Perry Avenue runs alongside Capaha Park and St. Mary's Cemetery.
Crews will be working on the sewers along the stretch of roadways. While residents will have access to homes and driveways, no other traffic is allowed in the area.
Route F/Route Z - Cape Girardeau County, Missouri
Route F will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction for pavement repairs starting Monday, Sept. 16.
Two different sections of Route F is getting paved.
- From Route OO to Route Z= Monday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- From Route OO to County Road 335= Wednesday, Sept. 18 and Thursday, Sept. 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route Z will also go under the same width restriction for paving Monday, Sept. 16 through Wednesday, Sept. 18.
This work will take place between Route F and Route OO from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on the Kentucky closures, visit the KYTC Highway District 1 Facebook page.
For more information on the Missouri closures, visit MoDOT’s Facebook page, Twitter page, their website or call their Customer Service Center at 1-888-275-6636.