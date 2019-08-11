KY 339/Clinton Road - McCracken County, Kentucky
A section of KY 339/Clinton Road in southern McCracken County will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 12 at 7 a.m.
The closure will start at mile point 5.387 for construction of a new bridge over Massac Creek. The project is expected to be complete by Nov. 15.
This closure is along KY 339 between Gum Springs Road and Gatewood Drive. The new bridge is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program, which is replacing or repairs 1,000 bridges in the state.
A detour will be marked.
KY 293 - Caldwell County, Kentucky
Two different closures will take place along KY 293 north of Princeton in Caldwell County starting Monday, Aug. 12 for cross drain replacements.
On Monday, the road will close at the 14.4 mile marker between Needmore Road and Ridge Road from approximately 8 a.m., to 3 p.m. Drivers can self detour onto KY 70, KY 139, and KY 91.
The closure moves down to mile marker 20.3 starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will remain closed until 3 p.m. Wednesday. This is near the Caldwell-Hopkins County Line between Tayloe Bend Road and the Tradewater River Bridge. Drivers can self-detour via KY 1294/Government Road, KY 291/Dalton Road, and KY 70/Beulah Road.
KY 121 - Calloway County, Kentucky
14 miles of KY 121 will get milling and paving work done for two to four weeks starting Monday, Aug. 12.
The road will be reduced to one lane starting at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and go to U.S. 641, which is at mile point 14.075.
Traffic delays are possible.
U.S. 60/Beltlilne Hwy and KY 1310/Berger Rd - McCracken County, Kentucky
Two additional milling and paving projects will take place starting Monday, Aug. 12. Both projects are located in Paducah.
The first is on U.S. 60/Beltline Highway. Lane restrictions will go along the roadway from the KY 994/Old Mayfield Road intersection to the KY 284/Bridge Street intersection.
The second is on KY 1310/Berger Road. Lane restrictions will go along the roadway from U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road to KY 994/Old Mayfield Road.
All work should be done before the end of the week, weather permitting.
KY 94 east- Calloway County, Kentucky
KY 94 east in Calloway County will be closed during the day at multiple locations from Monday, Aug. 12 through Thursday, Aug. 15.
Weather permitting, work will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Cross drain replacements is causing the closures. The section of roadway is between the KY 94 connection and KY 80.
There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via the Marshall County end of KY 94 to connect to KY 80.
Route YY - New Madrid County, Missouri
Route YY in New Madrid and Pemiscot Counties will be reduced for pavement repairs from Monday, Aug. 12 to Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Crews will work on repairs from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
The reduction from Route T to County Road 375.
The work zone will be marked with signs.
Route B - New Madrid County, Missouri
Pavement repairs will also take place on another New Madrid County road.
Route B will be reduced from Route 153 to Route 412.
Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Aug. 13 through Friday, Sept. 6 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.
I-55/Route 62 Interchange (Exit 67) - Scott County, Missouri
A reduction and a closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 on I-55 south in Miner.
One lane will be closed so the Missouri Department of Transportation can repair the overpass.
One lane will close again Wednesday, Aug. 14 for the same length of time to continue overpass work.
The southbound off-ramp of the I-55/Route 62 interchange will also be closed during that time. This is at exit 67. The off-ramp is only closed on Tuesday.
The work zone will be marked with signs.