PADUCAH -- Here are the upcoming road closures and traffic alerts that start on Monday, April 20, in the Kentucky part of the Local 6 area.
Southbound U.S. 45-Bypass and Southbound U.S. 45-Business Overpass Demolition at Mayfield
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they will be doing overpass demolition in the southwest edge of Mayfield.
The U.S. 45-Bypass southbound connection between I-69 and U.S. 45 will be closed starting Monday, April 20.
KYTC says the closures for demolition of the overpass are expected to start at 6 a.m. and reopen in the afternoon hours of Friday, April 24.
KYTC says there will be no southbound access to U.S. 45 from I-69 or the Purchase Parkway at the Mayfield Exit 21 Interchange. Drivers should self-detour via the KY 80 Mayfield exit 22 Interchange.
Access from U.S. 45 to the I-69 Exit 21 Interchange will be maintained via one of the I-69 ramps.
KYTC says U.S. 45- Business will be closed southbound traffic near the Macedonia Road intersection and directed to the Purchase Parkway to reach all points in Graves County south of the U.S. 45-bypass.
Southbound U.S. 45 traffic from Mayfield to points between the U.S. 45 Bypass and Wingo will self-detour via the Purchase Parkway southbound to the KY 339 Wingo Exit 14 Interchange to reach Pryorsburg, Wingo, and Fulton.
Closure on KY 787 and Calvert Drive in Reidland Area of McCracken County
KYTC says they plan to close a section of KY 787 and Calvert Drive in the Reidland area of McCracken County starting on Monday, April 20, 2020.
KYTC says KY 787 and Calvert Drive will be closed at mile point 5.5 between Stiles Road and U.S. 62 at the east end of Calvert Drive. This is where KY 787 meets the frontage connection to U.S. 62 near the U.S. 62 and U.S. 68 T intersection in Reidland.
KYTC says KY 787 and Calvert Drive is expected to close at 7 a.m. on Monday, and expected to reopen about 3:30 p.m.
KYTC says there will be no marked detour.
Drivers should self-detour via the KY 787 and Calvert Drive western connection to U.S. 62 and Kentucky Dam Road.
Paving Ramps Up along U.S. 68 Construction Corridor in Trigg County
KYTC says they will be paving asphalt along the main line of new U.S. 68 Construction Corridor in the Trigg County construction corridor.
KYTC says the paving is expected to continue for about two weeks, anytime the weather allows.
Drivers traveling through U.S. 68 and KY 80 between Canton and Cadiz should be on the look out for trucks hauling asphalt into the work zone.
KYTC says the asphalt paving is part of the ongoing reconstruction of about 9.5 miles of U.S. 68 between mile point 9.4 at Boyd's Landing Road near Canton and going eastward to near the intersection with U.S. 68-Business at mile point 16 at the west edge of Cadiz.
Some sections of the new highway are open with 2-way traffic running on base courses of pavement, says KYTC. Initial paving started near U.S. 68-Business at Cadiz and is going westward to the KY 1489 and Park Road intersection at the Lake Barkley State Park entrance.
Paving along KY 348 and 5th Street in Benton
KYTC says paving for KY 348 and 5th Street at Benton in Marshall County will start on Monday and is expected to last about a week.
KYTC says this work zone runs along the I-69 Benton Exit 43 Interchange and goes eastward to the U.S. 641 and Main Street intersection.
Drivers should be ready for lane restrictions, one lane traffic and traffic shifts.
KYTC says some delays are possible and drivers who normally travel through this section should consider a self-detour around the work zone via KY 408 and Oak Level Road and KY 1558 and Ivy Road during active paving sessions.
KYTC says paving crews will be active during daylight hours anytime the weather allows.
Mobile work Caravan to install pavement markers in counties
KYTC says a mobile caravan will be working along highways in several counties starting Monday, April 20 and is expected to end on Friday, April 24.
A contractor for KYTC will be installing reflective pavement markers using a mobile operation. The work will include support vehicles with arrow boards to direct traffic around the crew as they work.
KYTC says this is a slow-moving operation and crews will work during daylight hours when weather allows at the following locations:
Graves County
- KY 121 at 10.28 to 10.842 mile marker- Between Eagles Way/Luisa Lane and KY 1830/Jimtown Road at the North edge of Mayfield
McCracken County
- U.S. 60 at 17.667 to 18.578 mile marker- From Louisiana Street on Paducah's Southside extending eastward to near the Clarks River Bridge
- U.S. 62 at 12.811 to 14.092 mile marker- From the U.S. 60 Intersection near the Ledbetter Bridge extending eastward to Barton Circle in Reidland
Trigg County
- U.S. 68 at 24.6 to 28.12 mile marker- From Broadbent Road near the I-24 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange extending eastward to the Trigg-Christian County Line
KYTC says the crew will start in Graves County around noon on Monday, then move to McCracken and Trigg counties.
KYTC says mobile crew will be working on both directions of travel on sections of 4-lane highways.