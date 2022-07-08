PADUCAH — The Paducah Department of Transportation announced a series of temporary side-road closures along U.S. 62/ Blandville Road, starting on Monday July 11.
North Gum Springs Road
North Gum Springs Road will close for approximately two weeks as crews reconstruct the intersection with U.S. 62.
The expected reopening date is July 26, weather permitting.
Kimbrell Drive
Kimbell Drive will close for approximately 4 days for installation of a cross drain.
The expected reopening date is July 15, weather permitting.
According to the release, the side road closures will have no impact on Blandville Road directly.
They say drivers can self-detour by taking April Drive and Massac Church Road.
The work zone has a strict 35 mph speed limit, and the transportation cabinet says there will be an enhanced police presence in the area.