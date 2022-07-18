BENTONVILLE, AR — According to a Monday release, over 4,500 Walmart Supercenters across the country are providing free screening services and affordable immunizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.
Community members can reportedly receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure screenings, as well as affordable tetanus, pneumonia, hepatitis, MMR, chicken pox, TDAP, HPV, and COVID-19 immunizations. They say some select stores will also offer free vision screenings.
To find out if there will be a Wellness Day event in your area, follow this link.
Walmart's Senior Vice President of Pharmacy, Kevin Host, explained why these services were important, saying:
According to the release, Walmart began hosting Wellness Days in 2014 and have contributed more than 4.7 million free health screenings for customers.