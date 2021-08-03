PADUCAH — A man was killed and five people were injured in the multi-vehicle crash that continues to block Interstate 24 near exit 3 Tuesday night.
The crash, which happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, involved three semitrailer rigs and three non-commercial vehicles. The Paducah Police Department says one of the semis failed to stop for traffic and hit the rear of another semi in front of it. That caused a chain reaction crash, with each vehicle hitting the rear of the next.
The driver in the first semitrailer was killed, and the police department says he had to be extricated from his truck. Five other people involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals, but the police department says their injuries were not life threatening.
Four other people involved in the crash were not injured.
The police department says only one of the drivers involved in the wreck is from Paducah. The nine other people involved are from other states.
The interstate is expected to reopen to traffic by mid-evening, police say. A large amount of oil and diesel spilled at the crash site, and the police department says there was a large amount of debris from the wreck. Officers estimate that cleanup efforts may continue until 8 p.m. or later.
Noncommercial vehicles are advised to detour using the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" bridge. Large commercial vehicles like semitrailers cannot use the Brookport bridge, and should instead detour by taking U.S. 60 west to the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" bridge to connect to I-57 to continue travel into Illinois.