UPDATE 8/3 AT 11 AM: The McCracken County Sheriff's Department have released more information regarding the pursuit that lead to one death and one hospitalization yesterday.
Monday afternoon, detectives for the McCracken County Sheriff's Office were conducting a drug investigation on an unknown man from Cairo, Illinois.
The man arrived at a hotel on the 5100 block of Cairo Road to deliver meth. When the male began pulling out of the hotel, detectives attempted to block his vehicle in the parking lot with their own. The man avoided the detectives cars and the pursuit began.
The man, who was later identified as 27-year-old Lamont Young, began driving west on Cairo Road. As detectives attempted to catch him they witnessed Young begin throwing items out of the car, including meth.
During the pursuit the detectives discovered Young was the only person in the vehicle, and was not the registered owner of the vehicle.
As Young neared U.S. 60 on Cairo Road, detectives began decreasing their speed to ease the pressure on Young. However, Young maintained speed, and as he rounded the curve approaching U.S. 60 he crashed into another vehicle heading eastbound on U.S. 60.
Detectives immediately left their cars to check on Young, as well as the other individual involved in the accident.
The other individual involved was a women driving a Ford Explorer. Life saving measures were attempted to save the women, but she eventually died.
Young was taken by air ambulance to an out of state hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Young has a criminal history that includes a conviction for armed robbery, and arrests for aggravated assault, battery, home invasion and murder.
The Kentucky State Police will be overseeing the investigation pertaining to the car crash, while the McCracken County Sheriff's Office will continue their drug trafficking investigation on Young.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — One person was killed in a crash on U.S. 60 west near the intersection with KY 305/Cairo Road in McCracken County, Sheriff Matt Carter confirms. A second person who was injured was flown to an out-of-state hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the crash happened following a pursuit.
The two-vehicle crash happened at 1:44 p.m. at mile point 6.172 of U.S. 60 near the entrance to Barkley Regional Airport. The road was blocked to allow an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter to land at the crash site. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, and Concord and West McCracken County fire departments responded as well.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advised drivers to avoid the area as investigators conduct crash reconstruction efforts. At about 3 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Office said U.S. 60 would be restricted to one lane at the intersection for about six hours, and eastbound traffic would be rerouted to Cairo Road. But, shortly before 6:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said all lanes had reopened to traffic.
Also on Monday, a deadly crash was reported on another section of U.S. 60 in McCracken County. In that crash, which happened in Southside Paducah, five people were killed.
MORE DETAILS: Five killed in crash on U.S 60/Clarks River Road in Southside Paducah