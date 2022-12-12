PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning.
According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
According to Hayden, the callers' parents have been notified and police are continuing to investigate.
Hayden says the St. Mary School System is grateful for the Paducah Police Department's quick response to a reported threat. Monday classes are still cancelled, but school will resume as usual on Tuesday, Hayden says.