GRAVES COUNTY, KY — One person was killed in a plane crash Monday evening in the area of Mayfield Graves County Airport M25, the Graves County Sheriff's Office confirms.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden confirmed the body of the plane's pilot has been recovered from the wreckage.
The body has been identified, but the name of the pilot will be released later, after the person's family is notified.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted, and will investigate the crash further on Tuesday.