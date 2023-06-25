Update (6/26/23 @ 1:50 a.m.) — KY 307 has reopened to traffic immediately south of KY 58 in Hickman County.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 307 is blocked immediately south of Kentucky 58 in Hickman County, according to Hickman County 911 Dispatch.
Near the 7-mile marker between KY 58 and Humphries Road, KY 307 is blocked.
Numerous downed trees are reported at this location, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1.
Heavy equipment has been requested to help remove the trees as requested by the KYTC Hickman County Highway Maintenance Crew. At this time the crew does not believe there are any power lines down at this location, according to KYTC District 1.
The blockage is estimated to last till approximately 3 a.m., updates will be given accordingly by the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.