McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two active shooting investigations are underway in McCracken County.
The first shooting happened a little after 10 p.m. on Walter Jetton Blvd., in Paducah.
Justin Crowell, Assistant Police Chief for the Paducah Police Department, says a white SUV shot at a women driving at the intersection of Bronson Ave. and Walter Jetton Blvd. One of the rounds hit her car. While trying to get away, the women crashed her car into a pole, but didn't get injured. Police say no injuries were reported in the incident.
No arrests have been made. According to the Paducah Police Department, the only lead they have is the suspect was driving in a white SUV.
Police are still investigating if this shooting is related to the shootings over the weekend.
The second shooting happened sometime after 11 p.m.Tuesday in McCracken County on Colony Drive.
Upon arrival deputies located two gun shot victims. One of which was 20-year-old Darrius White, who died at the scene, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's office.
The second victim was identified as Jeffery Concentine Jr. He was transported to a local hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooter was identified as Rodrrick Davon "Lucky" Moore. Investigators from the McCracken County Sheriff's office determined Moore fled to Arkansas after the shooting. The sheriff's office then contacted the Blytheville Police Department in Arkansas, who arrested Moore at 9:28 a.m Wednesday.
Moore's bond was set to $1 million.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter tells Local 6 authorities they do not believe there is any public safety concern now.
This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.