McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two shooting investigations are underway in McCracken County.
The first shooting happened a little after 10 p.m. on Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah.
Justin Crowell, Assistant Police Chief for the Paducah Police Department, says someone in a white SUV shot at a woman driving at the intersection of Bronson Avenue and Walter Jetton Boulevard. One of the rounds hit her car. While trying to get away, the women crashed her car, but she wasn't injured. Police say no one was shot in this incident. But, two passengers in the woman's car were injured in the crash. In an update Wednesday afternoon, police say the passengers were hospitalized but their injuries were not life threatening.
No arrests have been made. According to the Paducah Police Department, the only lead they have is that the suspect was driving in a white SUV.
The second shooting happened sometime after 11 p.m. Tuesday in McCracken County on Colony Drive.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two gunshot victims. One victim, 20-year-old Darrius White, died at the scene, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
The second victim was identified as Jeffery Concentine Jr. He was taken to a local hospital. Deputies say his injuries were not life threatening.
The sheriff's office says Rodrrick Davon "Lucky" Moore is charged with murder and first-degree assault in that shooting. Investigators say Moore fled to Arkansas, and the sheriff's office contacted the Blytheville Police Department there. Blytheville police arrested Moore at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday.
Moore's bond was set at $1 million.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter tells Local 6 authorities they do not believe there is any public safety concern at this time.
The Paducah Police Department says detectives do not believe the two shootings are connected.